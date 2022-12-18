Team Stock Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 22nd (NYSE:TISI)

Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 22nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $0.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. Team has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $218.34 million during the quarter. Team had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 728.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Team during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Team during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Team by 26.8% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Team during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

