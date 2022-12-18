Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 173,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,651,000 after buying an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 65,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $229.60.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.