Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

IVV opened at $384.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.80. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.