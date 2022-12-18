SWM Advisors Invests $216,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SWM Advisors bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 918 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Netflix makes up about 0.2% of SWM Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 15.2% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Netflix by 61.5% in the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.47.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $290.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $283.34 and its 200 day moving average is $237.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

