Suku 24-Hour Volume Reaches $686,184.49 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges. Suku has a market cap of $8.44 million and approximately $686,184.49 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Suku has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Suku Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

