Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $20.04 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,727 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 9.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. TNF LLC now owns 765,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after acquiring an additional 143,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 98,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BATS GOVT opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

