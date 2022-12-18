StockNews.com Upgrades SAP (NYSE:SAP) to Buy

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SAP from €122.00 ($128.42) to €115.00 ($121.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($136.84) to €135.00 ($142.11) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $124.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day moving average of $93.82. SAP has a 52-week low of $78.22 and a 52-week high of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAP. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 8,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SAP by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in SAP by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

