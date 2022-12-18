StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Down 2.5 %

TANH opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

