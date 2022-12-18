Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 32.6% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 30.0% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Danaher to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.15.

NYSE:DHR opened at $262.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $260.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total transaction of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749 in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

