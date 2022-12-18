SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Underweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
SSAAY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SSAB AB (publ) from SEK 61 to SEK 63 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.00.
SSAB AB (publ) Stock Performance
SSAAY opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
