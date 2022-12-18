SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.13.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

