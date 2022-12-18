SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.79 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

