Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.83.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $59.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.72. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 32.37%. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

