Sourceless One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.61 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. Sourceless has a total market capitalization of $153.98 million and approximately $2.61 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00016051 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005986 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040625 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020244 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00219075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00800081 USD and is up 9.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

