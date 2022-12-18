SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SWM Advisors bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 15.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Netflix by 61.5% during the third quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,772 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Netflix from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.47.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $290.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $620.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

