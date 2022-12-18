SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,954.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $133.00 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $155.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

