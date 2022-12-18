SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.0452 on Major Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0452 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $51.52 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00015179 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00036910 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00041149 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005962 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00020057 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00220939 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,238,178,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,138,767,561 tokens. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,238,178,752.780053 with 1,138,767,561.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04448931 USD and is down -15.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $3,753,386.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

