Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Achieves $129.79 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Siacoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $129.79 million and $3.54 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,731.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000469 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00385218 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023651 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.11 or 0.00855350 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002055 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00095818 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.77 or 0.00614264 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005985 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00271553 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,803,982,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
