Short Interest in SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA) Increases By 9.1%

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:FLYA remained flat at $10.48 during trading hours on Friday. SOAR Technology Acquisition has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27.

Get SOAR Technology Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of SOAR Technology Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in SOAR Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $897,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SOAR Technology Acquisition by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOAR Technology Acquisition Company Profile

SOAR Technology Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOAR Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOAR Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.