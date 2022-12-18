Short Interest in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Decreases By 21.8%

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the November 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $65.59. The company had a trading volume of 331,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,755. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $80.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.