Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Grows By 16.0%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,289,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 12,314,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
OTCMKTS:GPFOF remained flat at 1.78 during trading hours on Friday. 1,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.63. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a twelve month low of 0.48 and a twelve month high of 2.25.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Financiero Inbursa (GPFOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.