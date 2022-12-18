Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Grows By 16.0%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,289,700 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 15th total of 12,314,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GPFOF remained flat at 1.78 during trading hours on Friday. 1,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,802. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is 1.63. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a twelve month low of 0.48 and a twelve month high of 2.25.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

