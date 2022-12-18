Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Expands By 17.1%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,360,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 28,490,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Globalstar from $3.25 to $3.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Globalstar news, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total value of $654,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,071.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Globalstar news, Director Timothy Evan Taylor sold 395,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $620,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,438,649 shares in the company, valued at $21,098,678.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rebecca Clary sold 350,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,809,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,071.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,650,695 shares of company stock worth $6,874,186 in the last ninety days. 62.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Globalstar

Globalstar Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 27.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,826 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 4.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 12.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 27.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 29.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.13% of the company’s stock.

GSAT stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 10,024,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,636. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.50. Globalstar has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a negative net margin of 194.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globalstar

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Articles

