Short Interest in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Rises By 9.1%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth about $51,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth about $306,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 204,337 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 45.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 677,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 20.9 %
GOTU traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.12. The company had a trading volume of 25,214,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,234. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $801.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of -0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.47.
Gaotu Techedu Company Profile
Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
