Short Interest in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Declines By 19.7%

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 15th total of 104,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FVCBankcorp Price Performance

Shares of FVCB stock remained flat at $19.11 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 136,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,173. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.41. The company has a market capitalization of $267.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.31.

Shares of FVCBankcorp are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. The 5-4 split was announced on Wednesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 33.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that FVCBankcorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $532,745.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Deacon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $40,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,046 shares of company stock worth $539,089. Corporate insiders own 22.25% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FVCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 79,514.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a report on Monday, December 5th.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

