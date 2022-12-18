Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Decreases By 18.5%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

Shares of FMIV stock remained flat at $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,682. Forum Merger IV has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $9.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Trading of Forum Merger IV

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,982,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,319,000 after purchasing an additional 288,439 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,590,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 467,871 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Forum Merger IV by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 738,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,848,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

