Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Decreases By 25.0%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,592,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 15th total of 12,793,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 440.0 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSUMF traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,380. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

