Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Increases By 14.7%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $609,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

FAAR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.09. 150,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,170. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $37.94.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.736 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $6.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

Recommended Stories

