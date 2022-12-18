Short Interest in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Decreases By 30.4%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 412,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Farmmi Trading Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ FAMI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.48. The company had a trading volume of 289,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,342. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.83. Farmmi has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of Farmmi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,587 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Farmmi worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, coprinus comatus, grifola frondosa, and hericium erinaceus.

