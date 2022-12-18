Short Interest in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Drops By 24.6%

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,100 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the November 15th total of 579,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of FMNB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $14.20. 277,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,051. The company has a market capitalization of $483.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.43. Farmers National Banc has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $20.00.
Farmers National Banc Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.04%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 2,536.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
