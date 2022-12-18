Short Interest in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expands By 12.9%

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 4,660,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 30.70.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of 22.14, for a total value of 9,630,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of 21.58, for a total value of 64,847.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 47,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 1,030,099.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Mark S. Shapiro sold 435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 22.14, for a total transaction of 9,630,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 594,515 shares of company stock worth $13,117,765 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in Endeavor Group by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 34.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock traded down 0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 19.93. 2,606,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,467. The company has a 50 day moving average of 21.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of 21.93. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 17.42 and a fifty-two week high of 35.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported 0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.34 by 0.04. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of 1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endeavor Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavor Group

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.