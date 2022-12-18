Short Interest in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Grows By 15.8%

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,800 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the November 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EARN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 115,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,549. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $11.07. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EARN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 21.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EARN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

