Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 20.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,300 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the November 15th total of 229,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 46.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 71,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 513,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 57,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,332. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

