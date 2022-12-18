Short Interest in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Increases By 16.3%

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the November 15th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Dover Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.48. 2,314,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,152. Dover has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Dover

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dover

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 308.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 47.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 115.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

