Short Interest in DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Grows By 7.9%

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,400 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the November 15th total of 497,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Down 10.5 %

DRTT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.34. 238,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,019. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. The company has a market cap of $33.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.87. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get DIRTT Environmental Solutions alerts:

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.69% and a negative return on equity of 160.42%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

In related news, Director Aron R. English purchased 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,777,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,758.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, Director Shaun Noll acquired 3,469,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.28 per share, with a total value of $971,499.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,928,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,339,899.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Aron R. English acquired 1,562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,777,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,758.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,491,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,039. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRTT. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,552,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,428,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,806,580 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

(Get Rating)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIRTT Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.