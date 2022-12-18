Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Drops By 17.3%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. 209,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $356.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

