Short Interest in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Drops By 17.3%

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 15th total of 167,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Civista Bancshares to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Civista Bancshares to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,517.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 4.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIVB stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.64. 209,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $356.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.80. Civista Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $36.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

