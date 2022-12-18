Short Interest in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Declines By 13.7%

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the November 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 41.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,562,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 457,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 383.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 98.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CEMI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.28. 365,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,664. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.65. Chembio Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 129.14% and a negative net margin of 60.93%.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

