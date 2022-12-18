Short Interest in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Rises By 14.5%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the November 15th total of 8,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Cazoo Group Stock Down 36.6 %

Cazoo Group stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. 3,388,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,468. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cazoo Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cazoo Group by 926.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 153,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CZOO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Cazoo Group from $0.90 to $0.39 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.00 to $0.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.61.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

