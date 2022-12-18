Short Interest in California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Decreases By 13.9%

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in California BanCorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in California BanCorp in the second quarter valued at $649,000. Petiole USA ltd grew its position in California BanCorp by 22.5% in the second quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 37,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in California BanCorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in California BanCorp by 2,486.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 312,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 300,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

California BanCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CALB traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193. The company has a market capitalization of $205.73 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.06. California BanCorp has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

California BanCorp ( NASDAQ:CALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. California BanCorp had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $19.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Research analysts forecast that California BanCorp will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upped their target price on shares of California BanCorp to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of California BanCorp to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About California BanCorp

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; standby letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies.

