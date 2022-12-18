Short Interest in BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS) Grows By 7.4%

BYTE Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in BYTE Acquisition by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in BYTE Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

BYTE Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

BYTS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,939. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. BYTE Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

