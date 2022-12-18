Short Interest in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Rises By 17.1%

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the November 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,973. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $128.40.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after buying an additional 1,500,367 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Bunge by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 242,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

