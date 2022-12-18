Short Interest in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID) Drops By 14.9%

Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the November 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Bridgford Foods Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BRID stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 8,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $116.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgford Foods stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Bridgford Foods Co. (NASDAQ:BRID – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Bridgford Foods worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bridgford Foods Company Profile

Bridgford Foods Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen, refrigerated, and snack food products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products. The company primarily offers biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items, and dry sausage and beef jerky products.

