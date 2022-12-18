Short Interest in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD) Rises By 12.5%

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BRD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 8.1% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 820,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beard Energy Transition Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BRD stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.11. 12,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,314. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. Beard Energy Transition Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Company Profile

Beard Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses operating on electric power grid opportunities associated with energy transition infrastructure buildout.

Featured Stories

