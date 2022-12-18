Short Interest in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Declines By 30.4%

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 285,200 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the November 15th total of 409,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Bancolombia Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CIB traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. 360,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,962. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.15.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Bancolombia will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. UBS Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. HSBC raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Bancolombia by 30.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 12.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Bancolombia by 37.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 50,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the second quarter valued at about $678,000. 2.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

