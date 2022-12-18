Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declines By 11.7%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NYSE BBDO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 19,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $3.55.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

