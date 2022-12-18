Short Interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Declines By 11.7%

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Banco Bradesco Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE BBDO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. 19,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. Banco Bradesco has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $3.55.
Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.
Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Bradesco (BBDO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.