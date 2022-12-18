Short Interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Decreases By 21.9%

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the November 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of ARC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 43,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $120.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.40. ARC Document Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,588,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,920.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415,219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

