Short Interest in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Rises By 11.3%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,580,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 15th total of 14,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Altria Group stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.56. 15,185,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,705,757. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.