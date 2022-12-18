Short Interest in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Declines By 29.1%

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 728,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,751,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 89,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter valued at about $672,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin Stock Performance

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

Shares of ALEX stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 768,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,325. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.31. Alexander & Baldwin has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 244.44%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

