Short Interest in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR) Drops By 14.8%

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the November 15th total of 10,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Performance
AFTR traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.99. 13,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,139. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,338,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 656,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition by 750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
About AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
