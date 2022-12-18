Shentu Price Tops $0.69 (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 18th. Shentu has a market capitalization of $60.64 million and $1.71 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shentu coin can now be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00004137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Shentu Profile

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 87,584,943 coins. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

