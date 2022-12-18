Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 1,192 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sequent Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $65.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

